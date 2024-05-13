Study unveils possible boost to German economy worth USD52.81B by skilled workers

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by economists at the German Economic Institute (IW) in Cologne has shed light on the substantial economic benefits awaiting Germany if it successfully addresses its shortage of skilled workers. According to the findings of this mathematical analysis, German companies stand to unlock an additional €49 billion (USD52.81 billion) worth of goods and services this year alone if they manage to fulfill their demand for qualified personnel. The study emphasizes the significance of bridging the gap in skilled labor, suggesting that by meeting the current requirement for approximately 573,000 skilled workers, Germany's production potential could increase by 1.1 percent in 2024. Looking further ahead, projections indicate that by 2027, this boost in added value could escalate to €74 billion (USD79.76 billion).



It's crucial to understand that the concept of production potential, as employed in this study, represents an estimate of the maximum output achievable under optimal conditions, rather than reflecting actual production figures. The researchers adopt a conservative approach in their calculations, basing their analysis on the assumption that every suitably qualified unemployed individual in Germany secures employment, a scenario which diverges from the complexities of reality. Consequently, the researchers caution that the actual costs associated with the shortage of skilled workers could potentially exceed the estimates provided.



Moreover, the study underscores the evident widening of the skilled worker gap since 2010, highlighting the pressing need for proactive measures to address this shortfall. According to the experts at IW, one pivotal strategy to mitigate the shortage of skilled workers is to facilitate the influx of qualified immigrants. They particularly emphasize the relevance of the revised Skilled Workers Immigration Law, which offers promising avenues for attracting and integrating skilled talent into the German workforce.



As Germany grapples with the imperative of fortifying its labor pool to sustain economic growth and competitiveness, insights from studies like this serve as valuable guideposts for policymakers and industry stakeholders. By prioritizing initiatives aimed at bolstering the availability of skilled workers, Germany can not only unlock substantial economic gains but also cultivate a resilient and dynamic workforce capable of navigating the challenges of an evolving global economy.

