'Can They Play Brand Of Cricket Required..?' Moody Points Out Key Concern For India Ahead Of T20 WC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has questioned whether India will be able to "play the brand of cricket that's required to win a World Cup", considering the very limited time frame the team has, to prepare after the IPL.

The T20 showpiece is scheduled from June 1 in the West Indies and USA, while the IPL concludes on May 26.

"Australia have historically played these ICC events very well and that's because they play big tournaments well. There's no doubt that India have got a very strong side and they've got plenty of match winners in that side but can they bring that team together relatively quickly after the IPL and get them to play that brand of cricket that's required to win a World Cup? That is yet to be answered," said Moody, cricket expert and commentator with official TV broadcaster Star Sports for IPL 2024, told IANS in an exclusive chat.

The first batch of players from team India will be leaving for the United States after the conclusion of the league phase of the Indian Premier League. The players who advance to the knockout stages joining up the squad after the IPL 2024 final. This has left many questioning whether the players will be able to quickly adapt to the new conditions that await them.

"It's very hard to say at this stage but I think it's going to be a very closely called World Cup. We're yet to understand what the conditions are going to be like in the United States. Yes there are drop in pitches but what does that mean? Does it mean they're going to be quick, bouncy or they are going to spin, be slow. We are yet to really understand who that is going to suit," added the former SRH head coach when asked who are the favorites to win the mega event.

India will be playing all their group stage games in the United States as they take on Ireland, Pakistan, USA and Canada in their group A fixtures before heading to the Caribbean to play the rest of the knockout stage games, assuming they qualify from their group.

"We know the Caribbean, it depends on what Island you are on as the conditions will be different at every venue. I think it's going to be the team that has the experience in those conditions and understand how to adapt their game and have the flexibility within their squad to be able to make sure that they have the appropriate selections according to oppositions & conditions and get momentum in big tournaments," concluded the 58-year-old Australian.