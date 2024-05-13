Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Rejects Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal as the Chief Minister of Delhi because of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case.A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest.\"It is up to Delhi LG to act if he wants to but we will not interfere,\" the two judges said top court was hearing a plea of petitioner Kant Bhati challenging the Delhi High Court's order dated April 10 by which his plea was dismissed calls for termination of Agniveer Scheme amidst 10 major guaranteesThe Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.The AAP supremo has been given interim bail for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections was arrested by the federal Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The agency, controlled by Modi's government, accused Kejriwal and his party of accepting around ₹1 billion in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago. The arrest triggered days of protests by party activists supported by other opposition parties.'God brought me out of jail to...': Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in DelhiWhile the ED accused Kejriwal of being a key conspirator in the liquor bribery case, the opposition parties said the government was misusing federal investigation agencies to harass and weaken its political opponents has denied the accusations Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi, says UP CM will be replaced if...Kejriwal's case was the first time that a chief minister in India was arrested while in office.A formal civil servant, Kejriwal launched the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. He promised to rid the Indian political system and governance of corruption and inefficiency.

MENAFN13052024007365015876ID1108204558