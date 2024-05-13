               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Cannot Micromanage EC,' Says Delhi HC, Dismisses Plea Seeking Action Against PM Narendra Modi's 'Communal Speeches'


5/13/2024 3:25:13 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court has on May 13 dismissed a plea seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged communal speeches during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Bar and Bench reported said that courts cannot micromanage the manner in which the Election Commission of India (ECI) has to deal with the alleged violation of model code of conduct (MCC).“I cannot micromanage the ECI as to how they deal with the situation.... they are on the ..... of dealing with it.. statement is being made & they will take further action,.. we cannot presume that they will not do what they....” Justice Sachin Datta said.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...

MENAFN13052024007365015876ID1108204555


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search