22Nd Annual Cyber Security Summit: Thailand To Assemble Premier Gathering Of Industry Innovators Physical Conference On 23Th Of May 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Thailand, 13th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , As the digital landscape advances, cybersecurity becomes more important, Thailand is at the forefront of the digital transition, recognising the critical need to safeguard its digital assets. The forthcoming Cyber Security Summit: Thailand will act as a guiding light, bringing together luminaries and thought leaders to build a road forward for Thailand's digital future.

The summit, titled“Navigating Threats Across Thailand's Cyber Landscape,” will delve into key topics on revolutionary digital success strategies, data infrastructure strengthening, AI advancements, legacy system updates, and digital resilience enhancements. This physical conference, held on May 23rd at the Sofitel Bangkok, highlights Thailand's key role in shaping the regional cybersecurity scene.

The prevailing cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations in Thailand highlight the importance of implementing robust defense procedures. They underscore the necessity of continuous monitoring, regular vulnerability assessments, and proactive risk mitigation strategies to effectively counter emerging cyber threats. Additionally, they emphasize the crucial partnership between the public and commercial sectors in combatting cybercrime and safeguarding the country's critical digital infrastructure against malicious actors.

The upcoming Cyber Security Summit Thailand is expected to address critical issues such as strengthening the defence of critical national information infrastructure, advocating for unified approaches to national cybersecurity, and advancing efforts to build cyber capacity at the regional and international levels.

Esteemed Speaker Lineup: Featuring prominent cybersecurity experts and industry leaders such as:



Jadet Khuhakongkit, Assistant Secretary General, National Cyber Security Agency, Kingdom of Thailand

Athikom Kanchanavibhu, Chief Information Security Officer: Executive Vice President, Digital & Technology Transformation, Mitr Phol Group

Yaron Slutzky, Chief Information Security Officer, Agoda

Phong Sam, Chief Information Security Officer, Central Group

George Papas, Chief Information Security Officer, Asian Tigers Group Thailand

Daniel Lui, Chief Information Officer, Pacific Healthcare Group

Chatchawarn Jirupathum, Group Information Security and Data Protection Officer, RMA Group Co. Ltd. Narudom Roongsiriwong, Senior Vice President – Global Enterprise Architecture and Cyber Security, Banpu Public Company Limited

About the cyber security summit Thailand:

The Cyber Security Summit (CSS) Thailand is a premier event that convenes cybersecurity leaders from various sectors in Thailand. It provides a platform for sharing insights, strategies, and best practices to enhance cybersecurity resilience and awareness in the country. With esteemed speakers, interactive discussions, and networking opportunities, CSS Thailand fosters collaboration and promotes a proactive approach to cybersecurity, ultimately contributing to Thailand's cybersecurity readiness and resilience.

For more information on the Cyber Security Summit Thailand, visit:

About Exito:

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

