Propelled by pioneering initiatives in e-governance and driven by a strategic pivot towards paperless transactions, the Philippines is positioning itself at the vanguard of the digital revolution. Anchored by a comprehensive strategic framework, encompassing pivotal pillars such as Digital Governance, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Digital Economy, the nation is steadfastly dedicated to pioneering digital governance and innovation on the global stage.

The forthcoming 29th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit: Philippines, scheduled for May 23rd, 2024, in Manila, holds the promise of being a watershed moment in this ongoing journey. As an integral part of a prestigious global event series, this summit underscores the escalating importance of the Philippines in the digital domain, providing an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to explore strategies aimed at elevating decision-making capabilities, driving operational efficiencies, and nurturing a pervasive digital ethos.

Key Highlights of the Summit:



Exploring Strategies: Industry leaders will delve into strategies aimed at enhancing decision-making capabilities and driving operational efficiencies in the digital era.

Digital Governance and Innovation: Discussions will revolve around pioneering initiatives in e-governance and digital innovation, positioning the Philippines as a leader in the global digital landscape. Comprehensive Strategic Framework: The summit will highlight the Philippines' dedication to pioneering digital governance, anchored by a comprehensive strategic framework encompassing key pillars such as Digital Governance, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Digital Economy.

Speakers:



Charlie Valerio, chief information officer, aboitiz power.

Gigi Puno, director of technology and operation, gotyme bank.

Janbernard Tan, director-Asia it/Philippines digital and it fries compina

Robert Sanchez Paguia, chief of the international cooperation on cybercrime division (ICCD), data protection officer, cybercrime investigation and coordinating centre (CICC), republic of the Philippines.

Lcol Francel Magareth Padilla Taborlupa, 7th singal battation commander Philippines Army. Carlo L Cagalingan, chief digital and information officer metro pacific tollways corp.

