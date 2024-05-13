Best Finance Launches Business Bank Statement HELOC For Self-Employed Borrowers

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, United States, 13th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a few years, Best Finance has built a reputation as one of the country's most flexible home loan providers. In keeping with the momentum, the company is launching a new product called Business Bank Statement Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC). This product is designed for self-employed borrowers and offers unparalleled flexibility for home equity loans.







Conventional lenders, including banks and credit unions, have long relied on outdated methods and stringent documentation requirements for HELOC applications. This has resulted in a time-consuming experience for borrowers, particularly self-employed ones. Through the business bank statement HELOC, Best Finance is leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure customers get money as quickly as they apply for a loan.

Chris Harris states,“At the core of Best Finance's new product is the commitment to providing borrowers with a seamless and hassle-free experience. Unlike traditional lenders, Best Finance offers an instant offer and approval process, with borrowers receiving a decision in as little as 5 minutes. This expedited timeline contrasts the weeks or months typically required by conventional lenders.”

Key features of Best Finance's business bank statement HELOC include:

●Instant Offer: Borrowers can receive an instant offer and approval in as little as 5 minutes. It eliminates the need for lengthy application processes and provides immediate peace of mind.

●Funding in 5 Days: With expedited funding, borrowers can access their funds within five days of approval.

●100% Online Application: Best Finance offers a fully online application process, enabling borrowers to complete the entire process from home.

●No In-Person Appraisal Needed: By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Best Finance eliminates the need for traditional in-person appraisals.

●Option to Redraw Up to 100%: Borrowers can redraw up to 100% of their available funds. This provides unparalleled convenience and accessibility in managing their finances.

●Lock in a Lower Rate: Best Finance offers the option to lock in a lower interest rate, allowing borrowers to secure favorable terms that align with their financial goals and objectives.

●Online Video Notary and Support: Borrowers can use online video notary services and dedicated support from Best Finance's team of experts. This happens at an average response time of less than 45 seconds, ensuring a smooth and seamless borrowing experience.

In addition to its innovative features and streamlined process, Best Finance's business bank statement HELOC offers substantial financial benefits for self-employed borrowers. With the potential to save an average of $80,000 compared to a cash-out refinance, Best Finance empowers borrowers to leverage their home equity while keeping their existing mortgage rate intact.

The new loan product adds to the growing line of products at Best Finance, all geared toward giving customers options. Among the many products customers can choose from include self-employed income using gross deposits (not requiring tax returns since many self-employed use many deductions), no-income loans, investment loans that can be done using the income from the property, commercial loans for apartment complexes, and much more.

Best Finance is a home loan provider dedicated to simplifying the home equity process for borrowers. Founded by Christopher Harris, Best Finance offers a range of financial solutions, including its groundbreaking business bank statement HELOC tailored for self-employed borrowers. With a focus on technology-driven solutions and exceptional customer service, Best Finance is committed to helping borrowers achieve their financial goals quickly.

