Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel And Residences Voted Sharjah's Leading Hotel For The Second Consecutive Year

–

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is proud to announce that it has been voted

Sharjah's

Leading Hotel for

the year

2024 by the prestigious World Travel Awards .

This

marks the second year the hotel has received this distinguished accolade, underscoring its commitment to excellence in hospitality and service.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of the City of Sharjah, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has set a benchmark for warmth and comfort, providing guests

with

a memorable stay experience. The award recognizes the

hotel's

dedication to maintaining the highest standards of guest satisfaction and its significant role in promoting Sharjah as a top travel destination.



Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager-DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel &

Residences

expressed her excitement about the recognition:

'We are honoured and delighted to be voted

Sharjah's

Leading Hotel for the second year in a row by the World Travel Awards. This award is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests. We are incredibly proud of this recognition and we

couldn't

have done it without the hard work and dedication of our entire team

and

the

support of our partners and stakeholders.'

The World Travel Awards

are globally recognized

as a hallmark of industry excellence.

Winning

this award places DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences in a distinguished group of international hotels that represent the best in travel, tourism, and hospitality.



As DoubleTree by Hilton continues to innovate and enhance the guest experience, this accolade serves as both an honour and a motivation to remain at the forefront of the hospitality industry in Sharjah and beyond.