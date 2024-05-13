NSF Strengthens European Presence With Advanced Brussels Headquarters

(MENAFN- Pressat)

The new facility will spearhead food and water safety innovation and offer a gateway to Europe's evolving regulatory framework.

Brussels, Belgium (May 13, 2024) – NSF , a leading global public health and safety organization, today inaugurated its new European headquarters in Brussels. The cutting-edge facility in Diegem reflects NSF's longstanding commitment to the European market and bolsters NSF's ability to address the evolving needs of Europe's water and food industries. The opening ceremony was attended by NSF's board of directors and President and CEO Pedro Sancha.

As NSF celebrates its 80th anniversary of improving human and planet health and nearly four decades of activities in Belgium, establishing a brand-new headquarters allowed the organization to integrate all its Belgian operations and expertise under one roof.“The opening of our new Brussels headquarters is a key milestone in NSF's 80-year history,” remarked Pedro Sancha, CEO of NSF.“It embodies our resolve to lead from the front in safeguarding public health, leveraging our global insights and local capabilities to anticipate and respond to the specific needs of the European market. Further empowering our talented teams in our European HQ to advance our vision of enabling safe and sustainable food, clean water and health products for consumers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Designed with sustainability, collaboration and well-being as core principles, the Brussels hub will serve as a nexus for innovation, knowledge exchange, and the cultivation of strategic partnerships, enhancing NSF's capacity to adapt to the dynamic needs of its clients and the safety and sustainability of their products. The facility includes ergonomic workstations, green areas, and a world-class sensory lab and test kitchen, positioning it as a vital center for food innovation and safety in Europe.

“The establishment of our headquarters in the heart of Europe aligns NSF with the pulse of regulatory evolution and innovation within the water, food, and health sciences sectors,” said Vincent Boks, Managing Director for NSF in Belgium.“Our proximity to key legislative entities and the central European market is crucial for maintaining a finger on the pulse of regulatory shifts, empowering us to deliver compliance and safety with unmatched efficacy. Our talented and multilingual team is ready to engage with our clients to support our mission of improving human and planet health.”

As NSF opens its doors in Brussels, it reaffirms its dedication to European consumers and its partnership with manufacturers, retailers and regulators to nurture a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world for future generations.

