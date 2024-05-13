LS Polls: Srinagar Records Around 15% Voter Turnout In First 4 Hours

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Around fifteen per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Kashmir's Srinagar parliamentary constituency, election officials said.
Voting started at 7 am in the constituency and will end at 6 pm.ADVERTISEMENT
The redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has registered a poll percentage of 14.94 till 11 am, according to officials. There are a total of 17.48 lakh eligible voters in Srinagar.
Giving segment wise details, the officials said that Central Shalteng reported 9.40 percent, Chadoora 22.30 percent, Char-e-Shareef 22.20 percent, Channapora 8.12 percent, Eidgah 13.20 percent, Ganderbal 21.44 percent, Habba Kadal 6.12 percent, Hazratbal 10.29 percent, Kangan (ST) 22.68 percent, Khan Sahib 19.70 percent, Khanyar 9.43 percent, lal Chowk 9.94 percent, Pampore 14.79 percent, Pulwama 16.27 percent, Rajpora 20.86 percent, Shopian 17.28 percent, Tral 12.42 percent and Zadibal 10.89 percent.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat was around 14.43 per cent, while in 2014, it was 25.86 per cent. Read Also 'Our Workers Have Been Locked Up', Alleges Dr Farooq LS Polls: Srinagar Records 5.07% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours
This time, there was significant increase in turnout in most of the assembly segments of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
Polling till now has been incident free. There was also no poll boycott.
