CBSE Class 12 Results: 87.98% Students Pass Exams, Girls Outshine Boys

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.
Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.ADVERTISEMENT
Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.
“A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent,” an official said.
More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said. Read Also CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Likely After May 20 JKBOSE To Declare 10th Class Results Next Week
This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13052024000215011059ID1108204508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.