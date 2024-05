CBSE Class 12 Results: 87.98% Students Pass Exams, Girls Outshine Boys

Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

“A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent,” an official said.

More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now