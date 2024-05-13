'Our Workers Have Been Locked Up', Alleges Dr Farooq

“It is astonishing that New Delhi is asserting that there is no violence in Jammu and Kashmir and everything is going smooth after August 2019. But I question Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah why our party workers have been arrested for last two days,” Abdullah told reporters after casting his vote at a polling station established Srinagar's Sonawar locality.

Abdullah said that New Delhi is scared and knew that people will reply aptly today against their decisions taken since August 5, 2019.“I want to ask PM Modi and HM Amit Shah why our party workers and agents have been detained at police stations. Are you scared of people's verdict,” he questioned. (KNS)

