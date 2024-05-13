'Our Workers Have Been Locked Up', Alleges Dr Farooq

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Monday alleged that his party workers have been locked up for last two days. He expressed surprise over the detentions and questioned leadership of the country over the claims of normalcy in the region.
“It is astonishing that New Delhi is asserting that there is no violence in Jammu and Kashmir and everything is going smooth after August 2019. But I question Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah why our party workers have been arrested for last two days,” Abdullah told reporters after casting his vote at a polling station established Srinagar's Sonawar locality.ADVERTISEMENT
Abdullah said that New Delhi is scared and knew that people will reply aptly today against their decisions taken since August 5, 2019.“I want to ask PM Modi and HM Amit Shah why our party workers and agents have been detained at police stations. Are you scared of people's verdict,” he questioned. (KNS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also LS Polls: Srinagar Records Around 15% Voter Turnout In First 4 Hours LS Polls: Srinagar Records 5.07% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours
MENAFN13052024000215011059ID1108204506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.