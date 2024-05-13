(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Molano 3rd in Naples as Giro reached rest day







Ulissi at 1” from the final podium in Hungary

UAE Team Emirates took a fine third place on a sprinters stage (Avezzano-Naples, 214 km), thanks to Sebastian Molano, who marked his first podium at the Giro D'Italia in his career.

The Colombian rider, who could exploit a pink lead-out by Tadej Pogačar, was preceded by the winner Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a bike) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek): he started the sprint on Kooij's wheel, but he could not accelerate enough to match to the progression of the Dutch sprinter.

The race was led by a breakaway of two riders from Polti-Kometa, Mirco Maestri and Andrea Pierobon, and when their action was neutralized in the approach of Napoli, it was the turn of another duo composed by Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) and Ewen Costiou (Arka-B&B), but also their attempt was unsuccessful.

Narvaez (Ineos-Grenadiers) was the last one to try to avoid the massive sprint with an attack that was bridged in the final 200 meters by the peloton under the pressure of Lidl-Trek and the lead-out action by Pogačar.

No changes in the GC. Tomorrow rest day, then the Giro will restart with a short but tricky stage: Pompei-Cusano Mutri, 142 km with summit arrival on the Bocca della Selva Climb (18 km at 5,6%).

Molano:

“I had a lot of motivation from Tadej today. He was in my ear on the radio in the last kilometres guiding me through and spurring me on and it gave me an extra push.

I was measuring my efforts a bit on the climbs and drifting a lot but thanks to a Tadej and the whole team I was looked after really well. Honestly when you have Tadej helping you in this situation you feel the need to rise to the occasion.

I'm pleased enough with third today though I would have loved to have taken a win to repay the hard work from the guys. We'll try again in the next weeks but for sure our priority will be the pink jersey.”

Giro d'Italia – stage 9 results

1. Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) 4h44'22”

2. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) s.t.

3. Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

Giro d'Italia – GC after stage 9

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 32h59'04”

2. Daniel Martinez (Bora-hansgrohe) +2'40”

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) +2'58”

Diego Ulissi was 1” down on the final podium of the Tour de Hongrie, after having obtained the 5th place in stage 5 (Siofok-Pecs, 173,2 km) which was won by Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious).

The key point of the stage was the final steep hill, where Marc Hirschi tried to set a high pace in order to try to challenge the leadership of Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek), who however did not show any weakness.

As in the past stages, Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) tried to anticipate the rest of the top riders, but Nys reacted with the proper timing; then, in view of the arrival, Poels overtook the rivals.

Ulissi pedaled with a regular pace in order to limit the gap from the head of the race at few meters and then he sprinted with the aim of defending a place in the final podium (5th position in the stage at 5” to the winner), but the time bonus obtained with the victory gave to Poels the third place in the GC with 1” on the Italian rider of the UAE Team Emirates.

Tour de Hongrie – stage 5 results

1. Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) 3h53'27”

2. Damien Howson (Q36.5) s.t.

3. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) s.t.

5. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +5”

Tour de Hongrie – final GC

1. Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) 19h36'00”

2. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) +12”

3.) Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) +18”

5. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +19”



