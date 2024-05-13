Shura Council Speaker Meets UK Ambassador

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim met Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Neerav Patel yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed ties between Qatar and UK in parliamentary field, and ways to strengthen them.

