Shura Council Speaker Meets UK Ambassador

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim met Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Neerav Patel yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed ties between Qatar and UK in parliamentary field, and ways to strengthen them.
