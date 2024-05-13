Kuwait Supports, Stands In Solidarity With Victims Of Floods In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait supported and stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan who were affected by the devastating floods that hit the northern region of their country, said the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The statement added that Kuwait expressed its condolences towards those who lost their lives due to the floods that caused destruction of infrastructure and property and also wished for the swift recovery of people injury in this natural disaster. (end)

nmo













MENAFN13052024000071011013ID1108204386