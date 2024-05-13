(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) --



1963 -- The Arab Gulf Theater was proclaimed as a theatrical youth troupe, with Sager Al-Rashoud and the writer Abdulaziz Al-Suraye' given the task of supervising it.

1973 -- The Kuwaiti Real-Estate Bank was established with a KD five million capital.

1997 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Taraqi Al-Rashidi was crowned the world champion at the international tournament held in South Korea, hitting 146 targets out of 150.

2001 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company began operating the aircraft fuel unit at Al-Ahmadi Refinery with a 20,000 barrels per day output capacity.

2003 -- A delegation of the Iraqi Olympic Committee paid the first official visit to Kuwait since the 1990 Iraqi regime's invasion of the country.

2008 -- The Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait's 14th Ruler, passed away at 80 of age, capping a life full of givings and achievements.

2016 -- Abdulrahman Al-Othman, the former Kuwait Armed Forces chief of staff, died at 74 of age.

2017 -- The Kuwaiti inventor Adel Al-Wsais won a gold medal for inventing a security belt during an international inventions' exhibition held in Malaysia.

2023 -- Kuwaiti national team and Qadsia club footballer Ridha Marafi passed away at age 67. He took several managerial position at Qadsia club post-football retirement. (end)

gta













MENAFN13052024000071011013ID1108204333