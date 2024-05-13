Driver Dies After Vehicle Skids Off Road At Zojila Pass

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the driver identified as Ansari Hussain Khan son Of Yousuf Ali Khan of Leh died on the spot after his vehicle skidded off on Zojila Pass and fell into a gorge.

He said that the vehicle was on way to Srinagar from Leh when it met with the accident.

Police have taken cognizance of the accident.

