(MENAFN- The Conversation) Job No.: 664714

Location: Caulfield campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $111,603 - $132,529 pa Level B / $136,711 - $157,637 pa Level C (plus 17% employer superannuation)



Amplify your impact at a world top 50 University

Join our inclusive, collaborative community Be surrounded by extraordinary ideas - and the people who discover them

At Monash , work feels different. There's a sense of belonging, from contributing to something groundbreaking – a place where great things happen.

We value difference and diversity , and welcome and celebrate everyone's contributions, lived experience and expertise. That's why we champion an inclusive and respectful workplace culture where everyone is supported to succeed.

Together with our commitment to academic freedom , you will have access to quality research facilities, infrastructure, world class teaching spaces, and international collaboration opportunities.

Learn more about Monash .

The Department of Marketing is one of the largest providers of tertiary-level marketing education in Australia. We offer undergraduate and postgraduate Marketing programs across all campuses in Victoria. The Department has a strong research profile and a vibrant research culture. We are ranked 21-50 globally in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject, and our staff members regularly publish in the top-tier Marketing journals (e.g., Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research and Journal of Consumer Research). We are committed to maintaining this pre-eminent position in a dynamic global environment by ensuring that our educational offerings are current and relevant, and conducting impactful cutting-edge research. For more information about our Department, please visit our website: .

The Opportunity

The Department of Marketing is seeking to recruit one position to join our team at either the Lecturer (Level B) or Senior Lecturer (Level C) level (equivalent to a fresh Assistant Professor or advanced Assistant Professor, respectively).

For this position, we are seeking to recruit an applicant able and willing to teach subjects such as B2B Marketing, Product Management, and Retailing at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Preference will be given to applicants with demonstrated research expertise in these domains. In addition, applicants with experience and/or a keen interest in using the case teaching method will be considered favourably.

Diversity is one of our greatest strengths at Monash. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people with disabilities, neurodiverse people, and people of all genders, sexualities, and age groups.

Join the pursuit of our purpose to build a better future for ourselves and our communities – #ChangeIt with us.

Monash avidly supports flexible and hybrid working arrangements. We have a range of policies in place enabling staff to combine work and personal commitments. This includes supporting parents .

Your employment is contingent upon the satisfactory completion of all pre-employment and/or background checks required for the role, as determined by the University.

Your application must address the selection criteria. Please refer to 'How to apply for Monash Jobs '.

Enquiries

Professor Hean Tat Keh, Head, Department of Marketing, +61 3 9903 2547, [email protected]

Position Description

Lecturer - Marketing - Level B

Senior Lecturer - Marketing - Level C

Closing Date

Friday 7 June 2024, 11:55pm AEST