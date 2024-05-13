NGS Sample Preparation Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global NGS sample preparation market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD5.38billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.32% from 2022 to 2030.
The next-generation sequencing (NGS) industry is growing because of technologies that verify high-quality gene libraries and sequencing yields.
NGS changed how scientists study genes. NGS can take a day to sequence the human genome. The speed and flexibility of NGS are good for R&D. Sequencing advances are changing sample preparation techniques. Preparing the library and enriching the targets leads to correct sequencing and good data. Standard techniques for preparing samples have helped the NGS sample preparation industry grow because the field is always getting better. NGS is used to diagnose genetic diseases and treat them.
Market Dynamics
Alternative to PCR and suitable for the identification of multiple genes
Diagnostics should rise rapidly within the foreseeable timeframe. Each cancer patient's genome is sequenced utilising quicker and cheaper NGS-based genomic sequencing. NGS can currently be employed in clinical practice and research. ESMO has three levels of NGS guidelines for August 2020. ESMO endorses routine use of NGS on advanced non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cholangiocarcinoma, and ovarian, and prostate cancer tissues. For colon malignancies, NGS can replace PCR. NGS can uncover several genes and mutations by sequencing millions of DNA reads, which can help with therapy.
Increase in the genomic research
Global genomic research programmes are also propelling the NGS sample preparation industry. Genomic research can help us understand biology, human history, and health variations, as well as clinical ramifications. Recent developments in sequencing technology allow for therapeutically meaningful genome and exome testing. NGS helps diagnose and monitor infectious disorders, which may boost the industry.
Risk of discovering unknown variance
NGS makes mutations with unclear clinical relevance more likely. Large numbers of genes may lead to unwanted results, such as illness risk factors or unclassifiable variations. Experts like molecular pathologists and clinical geneticists are needed to determine how hazardous the variations are. NGS and genetically overlapping disorders raise important challenges in patient care and follow-up. "Genetic purgatory" is what Ackerman calls a "variant of unknown significance" (VUS).
Need for many more diagnostic tools due to the increase in cancer globally
In its report "Globocan 2020," the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said that there would be 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths around the world in 2020. IARC says that 1 in 5 people will get cancer at some point in their lives, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women will die from the disease. Since the number of people with cancer is going up, there needs to be a lot more tools that can be used to make accurate diagnoses.
Regional analysis of the global NGS sample preparation market
The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
In the global NGS sample preparation market, North America is where most of the money is made. The large share of this regional segment can be mostly attributed to government and private organisations' efforts to develop and use NGS technologies, the widespread use of NGS diagnostics in the region, the growing number of NGS-based research and clinical applications in the region, the growing research on cancer, the growing awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers.
Key Highlights
The global NGS sample preparation market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.38billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.32% from 2022 to 2030.
The NGS sample preparation reagents and consumables segment are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The diagnostics segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the NGS sample preparation market
North America contributed the most revenue and is expected to do the same
Competitive players in the global NGS sample preparation market
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
QIAGEN
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Promega Corporation
Agilent Technologies
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Tecan Trading AG.
New England Biolabs
Recent Developments by key players
In December 2020, New England Biolabs launched the NEBNext Custom RNA depletion design tool and RNA depletion core reagent set for customizable RNA depletion
In June 2020, 10x Genomics, Inc. and Merck entered into a collaboration to provide impactful linking of two innovative technologies: single-cell transcriptomics and pooled CRISPR screening and researchers with more detailed information to better understand the relationship between specific genes and disease
In April 2020, Illumina made a software toolkit available free of charge to support the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.
In February 2019, Agilent Technologies launched NGS library preparation systems which were designed to carry out complex DNA sequencing assays.
In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay which is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) model.
The global NGS sample preparation market segmentation
By Product
Workstations
Reagents & Consumables
By Workflow
Library Preparation
DNA
Human Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
Targeted Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)
Others
RNA
Gene Expression Analysis
Whole Transcriptome Sequencing
Others
Target Enrichment
Targeted Seq
WES
Others
Quality Control
By Technology
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) Sequencing
Nanopore Sequencing
Other Technologies
By Application
Disease Diagnostics
Cancer Diagnostics
Reproductive Health Diagnostics
Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Other Disease Diagnostic Applications
Drug Discovery
Agricultural and Animal Research
Other Applications
By End-User
Academic Institutes and Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Other End Users (Includes non-profit organizations, agrigenomics organizations, reference laboratories, and consumer genomics companies, among others)
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the world
South America
Middle East
Africa
MENAFN13052024004597010339ID1108204314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.