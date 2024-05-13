NGS Sample Preparation Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global NGS sample preparation market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD5.38billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.32% from 2022 to 2030.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) industry is growing because of technologies that verify high-quality gene libraries and sequencing yields.

NGS changed how scientists study genes. NGS can take a day to sequence the human genome. The speed and flexibility of NGS are good for R&D. Sequencing advances are changing sample preparation techniques. Preparing the library and enriching the targets leads to correct sequencing and good data. Standard techniques for preparing samples have helped the NGS sample preparation industry grow because the field is always getting better. NGS is used to diagnose genetic diseases and treat them.

Market Dynamics

Alternative to PCR and suitable for the identification of multiple genes

Diagnostics should rise rapidly within the foreseeable timeframe. Each cancer patient's genome is sequenced utilising quicker and cheaper NGS-based genomic sequencing. NGS can currently be employed in clinical practice and research. ESMO has three levels of NGS guidelines for August 2020. ESMO endorses routine use of NGS on advanced non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cholangiocarcinoma, and ovarian, and prostate cancer tissues. For colon malignancies, NGS can replace PCR. NGS can uncover several genes and mutations by sequencing millions of DNA reads, which can help with therapy.

Increase in the genomic research

Global genomic research programmes are also propelling the NGS sample preparation industry. Genomic research can help us understand biology, human history, and health variations, as well as clinical ramifications. Recent developments in sequencing technology allow for therapeutically meaningful genome and exome testing. NGS helps diagnose and monitor infectious disorders, which may boost the industry.

Risk of discovering unknown variance

NGS makes mutations with unclear clinical relevance more likely. Large numbers of genes may lead to unwanted results, such as illness risk factors or unclassifiable variations. Experts like molecular pathologists and clinical geneticists are needed to determine how hazardous the variations are. NGS and genetically overlapping disorders raise important challenges in patient care and follow-up. "Genetic purgatory" is what Ackerman calls a "variant of unknown significance" (VUS).

Need for many more diagnostic tools due to the increase in cancer globally

In its report "Globocan 2020," the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said that there would be 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths around the world in 2020. IARC says that 1 in 5 people will get cancer at some point in their lives, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women will die from the disease. Since the number of people with cancer is going up, there needs to be a lot more tools that can be used to make accurate diagnoses.

Regional analysis of the global NGS sample preparation market

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In the global NGS sample preparation market, North America is where most of the money is made. The large share of this regional segment can be mostly attributed to government and private organisations' efforts to develop and use NGS technologies, the widespread use of NGS diagnostics in the region, the growing number of NGS-based research and clinical applications in the region, the growing research on cancer, the growing awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers.

Key Highlights



The NGS sample preparation reagents and consumables segment are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The diagnostics segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the NGS sample preparation market

North America contributed the most revenue and is expected to do the same



Competitive players in the global NGS sample preparation market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG.

New England Biolabs



Recent Developments by key players

In December 2020, New England Biolabs launched the NEBNext Custom RNA depletion design tool and RNA depletion core reagent set for customizable RNA depletion

In June 2020, 10x Genomics, Inc. and Merck entered into a collaboration to provide impactful linking of two innovative technologies: single-cell transcriptomics and pooled CRISPR screening and researchers with more detailed information to better understand the relationship between specific genes and disease

In April 2020, Illumina made a software toolkit available free of charge to support the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.

In February 2019, Agilent Technologies launched NGS library preparation systems which were designed to carry out complex DNA sequencing assays.

In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay which is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) model.

The global NGS sample preparation market segmentation

By Product



Workstations

Reagents & Consumables



By Workflow



Library Preparation

DNA



Human Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Targeted Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

Others





RNA



Gene Expression Analysis

Whole Transcriptome Sequencing

Others





Target Enrichment



Targeted Seq

WES

Others





Quality Control



By Technology



Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies



By Application



Disease Diagnostics



Cancer Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Other Disease Diagnostic Applications





Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications



By End-User



Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users (Includes non-profit organizations, agrigenomics organizations, reference laboratories, and consumer genomics companies, among others)



By Geography



North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

South America

Middle East

Africa



