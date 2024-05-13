               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AAP MP Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA


5/13/2024 2:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by PA to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence. Maliwal has approached Delhi Police for investigation.(More details awaited)

MENAFN13052024007365015876ID1108204305


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search