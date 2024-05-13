Colombia-Israel Diplomatic Strain Intensifies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a heated diplomatic row, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have publicly traded sharp criticisms.



Petro has rebuffed claims of supporting Hamas and sharply criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza as genocidal.



Netanyahu earlier accused Petro of being an "antisemitic supporter of Hamas."



This accusation followed Petro's call for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes.



Petro responded by reaffirming his commitment to secular democracy, comparing Israel's actions in Gaza to historical atrocities against Jewish people.







He accused Netanyahu of genocide, pointing to civilian casualties involving children, women, and the elderly.



In a direct message, Petro warned Netanyahu about his potential legacy.



Simultaneously, the Colombian Foreign Ministry has backed Petro, dismissing Netanyahu's charges as unfounded and reaffirming Colombia's rejection of Hamas's violence.



The ministry stressed Colombia's dedication to peace, justice, and international cooperation, highlighting its commitment to multilateralism.



The dispute sheds light on a larger battle over the narrative concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Background

Petro, critical since the offensive began on May 7, decisively severed diplomatic relations with Israel earlier this month.



Petro cited actions by Israeli leadership, which he labeled genocidal, as the catalyst for this decision.









Addressing thousands who rallied for government social reforms, Petro expressed grave concerns about the war in Gaza.



He emphasized the severe impact on children and reaffirmed Colombia 's solidarity with Palestine.



He stated a commitment to ensuring that the plight of Palestine does not fade from global consciousness.



This diplomatic shift has been contemplated since October 7th, 2023, when hostilities in Gaza reignited following a Hamas attack.



In response to Israel's subsequent military actions, Petro had previously suggested a potential break in relations if Israel failed to adhere to ceasefire agreements.









