Less than two weeks ago, a catastrophic deluge claimed at least 143 lives.



Persistent heavy rainfalls have raised water levels in four rivers west of Porto Alegre, risking record flooding.



Lake Guaiba, on the edge of Porto Alegr , is already overflowing. It could surpass last week's peak of 5.35 meters and potentially reach 5.5 meters.



Fernando Fan, a hydrology researcher, confirmed this urgent situation.



The crisis has displaced over 538,000 individuals and left 81,000 homeless across 446 cities.



In the Taquari River valley, cities like Muçum are particularly affected.







Mayor Mateus Trojan has urged residents to evacuate as water levels rise. He anticipates another significant flood event.



An extratropical cyclone triggered the recent flooding , bringing unprecedented rainfall to the region.

Renewed Flooding Threat Looms Over Rio Grande do Sul Amid Record Rainfall

Meteorologists warn of more rain, exacerbating the critical conditions.



Governor Eduardo Leite acknowledged the efforts of Civil Defense and Fire Corps in mitigating further loss and damage.



These developments reflect a broader trend of increasing extreme weather events in the region, linked to climate change.



Frequent and severe storms have devastated areas repeatedly within the past year.











