Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna Cast Votes In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 13 (IANS) Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Balakrishna, both leading actors of Tollywood, cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in the Guntur district while Balakrishna exercised his franchise in the Hindupur constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member state Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are underway in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan accompanied by his wife Konidala Anna (formerly known as Anna Lezhneva) cast their votes in Mangalagiri.

While a majority of Tollywood stars have their votes in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna have transferred their votes to Andhra Pradesh as both are active in state politics.

Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district. After losing both the Assembly seats he contested in 2019, he is in search of his maiden electoral victory.

Jana Sena Party, which has an alliance with the TDP and BJP, has fielded candidates in 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna and his wife Vasundhara cast their votes at a polling centre in Hindupur. The actor is seeking re-election from Hindupur for a third consecutive term.

Son of TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao, Balakrishna is also brother-in-law of TDP president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.