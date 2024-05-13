Lok Sabha Polls: Three Generations Of Abdullah's Caste Their Vote In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began in Srinagar, the three generations of Abdullah family cast their vote in Srinagar today.
Amid tight security arrangements in place the three generations of Abdullah family – Dr. Farooq, Omar Abdullah, Zahir Abdullah, & Zamir Abdullah were seen visiting polling booth established at Burnhall School in Sonawar locality of Srinagar where they cast their vote.ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking at the occasion, NC Vice-President Omar Abdullah who is also former chief minister J&K said we can rake up our voice only through votes. He appealed youth and first-time voters to reach polling stations and exercise their democratic right so that their voice will be heard.
The polling is underway in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency amid tight security arrangements in place. Administration has made adequate arrangements at all polling booths for free, fair and smooth conduct of elections. (KNS)
