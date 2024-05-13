British PM Says Next Five Years Could Be Most Dangerous Years In British History

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Western countries face increasing threats from authoritarianstates, the next five years will be among the most dangerous in UKhistory."

Azernews reports that the Prime Minister of Great Britain, RishiSunak, said this.

According to him, there will be more changes in the next 5 yearsthan in the last 30 years:

"I am sure that the next few years will be one of the mostdangerous and at the same time transformative years in the historyof our country. Authoritarian states like Iran, China, North Koreaand Russia pose a problem for Western countries.

Our country is at a crossroads. "In the next few years, almostevery aspect of our lives will change, from democracy to theeconomy, to the difficult issues of war and peace in society."