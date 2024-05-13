General Staff: More Than 100 Invaders Killed On Vovchansk Axis Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operational situation in the northern Kharkiv region remains complex and dynamically changing, with Russian invaders losing more than 100 people killed in action in this sector in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Fighting is going on in the directions of Pylna-Lukiantsi, Pylna-Hlyboke, Pylna-Oliinykove, Murom-Buhruvatka. In addition, the enemy is carrying out assaults in the directions of Strilecha-Hlyboke, Oliinykove-Hlyboke, Oliinykove-Lukiantsi, Murom-Starytsia, Pletenivka-Tykhe," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out 22 assault operations in these directions over the past day.

The enemy used up to five battalions in the attack on the border town of Vovchansk.

"At this time, the enemy has tactical gains," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

At the same time, measures have been planned to destroy the enemy. Ukrainian defenders are conducting defensive operations, inflicting fire damage on the enemy, widely using unmanned systems for reconnaissance and launching pinpoint strikes to inflict maximum damage. Reserves are being deployed to stabilize the situation.

"One of the main priorities is saving the lives of our soldiers," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.