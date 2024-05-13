Russians Attack Nine Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region On May 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 399 strikes on nine settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, May 12.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy launched five airstrikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka. Some 178 UAVs of different modifications attacked Chervonodniprovka, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Seven MLRS attacks targeted Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne," he said. Read also:
As many as 209 artillery strikes hit Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Verbove, Levadne, and Malynivka.
There were two reports of house destruction. Civilians were not hurt.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
