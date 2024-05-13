IILM University\'S Groundbreaking Conference Sets The Stage For A Paradigm Shift In Knowledge Dissemination

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, May 12, 2024: IILM University, Gurugram, one of the leading educational institutions in India, concluded its International Conference on \"Innovations in Smart Libraries: Redefining the Future of Information Management\'\' with resounding success.



The conference, which was organised on May 10 and 11, 2024, in association with the Gurugram and Haryana Library Association, played a crucial role in shaping the future of library services in the digital era.



From intelligent cataloguing systems that employ Machine Learning Algorithms to IoT-enabled sensors that monitor and adjust environmental conditions to preserve delicate manuscripts, smart libraries are redefining the reader experience today.



\'\'The integration of technology is revolutionising the library experience, with the emergence of promising technologies like AI and analytics to reach out to people. Collaborative environments have always been the distinctive feature of good libraries, and this trend is only set to continue,\" said Prof. (Dr.) Padmakali Banerjee, Vice Chancellor, IILM University, Gurugram.



Over the course of two dynamic days, an esteemed array of library heads, managers, and IT professionals converged to exchange ideas and share transformative insights. The interactive sessions delivered a platform for attendees to comprehend breakthrough innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and dynamic strategies that can potentially transform the way libraries function.



The \'\'Innovations in Smart Libraries: Redefining the Future of Information Management\'\' conference also witnessed participants engaging in insightful discussions and sharing best practices to drive innovation and excellence in library services.



\'\'Libraries have truly contributed to the evolution of human wisdom, passing the knowledge from generation to generation. It is on our shoulders now to take the legacy forward. Today, everything is at our disposal with just the click of a button, and with that, the whole scenario of libraries is transforming. However, the core purpose of libraries remains the same - empowering individuals and communities in the pursuit of knowledge. It is our task to keep re-inventing for this purpose,\'\' said Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Kataria, Librarian, Bennett University, Noida.



Some of the key highlights of the conference included-:



Understanding the latest technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence(AI) and Machine Learning(ML) for enhanced library services.

Shaping policies to meet the evolving requirements of library heads in the digital era.

Harnessing the potential of e-learning to engage and empower library users.

Comprehending the role of libraries in community development across the globe



The unprecedented success of the international conference on \"Innovations in Smart Libraries\" underlines the commitment of IILM University to foster innovation in education and information management. As the globe continues to embrace digital transformation, IILM University will lead from the front to nurture future-ready managers and leaders.



About IILM University



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 30+ years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished universities in Delhi NCR. The university has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018).



It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities. The educational group has another campus in Greater Noida that was recognised as a University on June 3, 2022, under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Aastha Rawthan

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9582418275