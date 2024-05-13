Pleasant Weather Forecast In Most Regions, With Light Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department expected favorable weather conditions across the Kingdom for Monday, with most regions experiencing pleasant weather. However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see warmer temperatures, with low-altitude clouds.Light rain showers are anticipated in the northern and central parts of the country, while brisk northwesterly winds prevail.The weather department issued warnings regarding reduced horizontal visibility in some areas due to dust or fog formation, and the risk of slippery roads in rainy areas.Moving into Tuesday, temperatures will see a slight increase, maintaining pleasant conditions across most regions. Similar weather patterns are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low clouds and moderate northwesterly winds.A further uptick in mercury levels is forecast on Wednesday, with relatively warm conditions prevailing across most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds during the afternoon.Temperature ranges for today are as follows: eastern Amman 11-22C, western Amman 20-9C, northern highlands 17-6 C, Sharah highlands 18-7 degrees, and the Gulf of Aqaba 20-33 C.