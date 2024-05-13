(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Creation Business Consultants Expands Presence with New Office in Hong Kong



Creation Business Consultants, a leading corporate services provider, tax, compliance advisory, and business consultancy firm, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Hong Kong. This strategic expansion marks an exciting milestone for Creation and represents a significant opportunity for Hong Kong and Chinese clients seeking to establish their commercial presence in the Middle East.

With its rich history as a global financial hub, Hong Kong serves as an ideal gateway for businesses looking to expand into new markets. The launch of Creation's Hong Kong office solidifies the company's commitment to providing comprehensive support to clients in the region and beyond.

"Our decision to open an office in Hong Kong was driven by the increasing demand from our clients in the region and the growing importance of Hong Kong as a business destination," said Scott Cairns, Managing Director of Creation Business Consultants. "This expansion allows us to better serve our clients by providing localized expertise and support, while also offering a seamless transition for businesses looking to enter the Middle Eastern market."

The Hong Kong office will offer a wide range of services tailored to the needs of Hong Kong and Chinese companies seeking to expand into the Middle East. These services include company formation, tax advisory, and ongoing business, and compliance support. By establishing a physical presence in Hong Kong, Creation aims to streamline the process for clients and provide them with access to a dedicated team of experts with in-depth knowledge of the Middle Eastern market.

"We believe that our presence in Hong Kong will not only benefit our clients but also contribute to the growth and development of the local business community," added Cairns. "We are excited about the opportunities that this new office will bring and look forward to helping our clients achieve their business objectives in the Middle East."

Neil Wilson, Director of Strategy and Commercial at Creation Business Consultants, commented on the timing of the office launch, stating, "This is an excellent time for Hong Kong and Chinese companies to capitalize on the opportunities in the UAE and Saudi markets. By establishing a presence in Hong Kong, we aim to forge stronger partnerships with trade bodies and strategic allies, ultimately streamlining support and fostering stronger business ties for companies from Hong Kong and China in the MENA region"

Gary Hales, Head of International Business, emphasized the significance of the Hong Kong office launch, stating, "This is a part of our on-going expansion to our service offering and delivering exceptional superior service to our clients. The launch of the Hong Kong office will complement the Chinese-speaking team we have working in Dubai and Riyadh, providing a comprehensive suite of services to our clients."

Creation Business Consultants is dedicated to empowering businesses to succeed in today's booming global marketplace. The opening of the Hong Kong office underscores Creation's commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to clients worldwide.

ABOUT CREATION BUSINESS CONSULTANTS:

Creation Business Consultants is a leading MENA and APAC corporate services provider, tax, compliance advisory, and management consultancy firm, assisting multinational corporations, family offices, SMEs, and entrepreneurs worldwide. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a client-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive solutions in

company structuring ,

company formation ,

tax planning , accounting, and other corporate services. Creation safeguards their clients' corporate entities and maximizes their business returns through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the wider GCC region. Creation Business Consultants is dedicated to delivering excellence, value, and tailored solutions to empower businesses worldwide.

