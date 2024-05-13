'Occupier Feeds On Lies...': President Zelenskyy Calls For Resilience Amid Psychological Warfare In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported intense military activity in Ukraine, stating that the country is experiencing \"fierce battles\" and facing \"extremely difficult\" circumstances in certain regions. Despite these challenges, he emphasised the importance of resilience and the need to“hold its ground,”

ANI reported a public address, Zelenskyy expressed concerns about Russian psychological warfare, cautioning, \"the occupier feeds on lies and the fear that follows the lies.\" He advised the public to remain sceptical of sensational news, stressing the importance of verifying information and maintaining emotional composure the Kharkiv region, villages have transitioned from contested to active conflict zones. According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces are not only trying to establish positions in these areas but also using them to push further into Ukrainian territory, as per the ANI report.\"Today, the key issue is, of course, the frontline and our counteraction to Russian operations,\" Zelenskyy remarked during his Sunday video address. He detailed ongoing defensive operations along the border and in the Donetsk sector, which remains equally intense, ANI reported highlighted the strategic challenges in the Kharkiv region, where Russian tactics aim to stretch Ukrainian defences thin and weaken their morale. He acknowledged the dire situation in Vovchansk, which is under \"constant Russian fire,\" and praised Ukrainian forces for their steadfastness and efforts to inflict maximum losses on Russian troops light of recent Russian successes, including the capture of nine villages in a new ground assault, Zelenskyy called for heightened counteroffensive measures. He underscored the importance of trusting the Ukrainian Defense Forces and urged the nation to rely on verified news sources over rumors Ukrainian President's call to action follows a sudden cross-border attack by Russian forces, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. This offensive led to the evacuation of hundreds of civilians from areas close to the frontlines his concluding remarks, Zelenskyy reiterated the critical need for continued support from both international partners and domestic production to ensure that Ukrainian fighters are well-equipped to defend their country.(With Inputs from ANI)

