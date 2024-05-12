China To Hold Meeting On $138 Billion Ultra-Long Debt Sale

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " China's Finance Ministry will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the sale of 1 trillion yuan of ultra-long special central government bonds this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The meeting with underwriters will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The purpose is to discuss the arrangements for the bond issuance. China announced plans for the bond sale during the National People's Congress in March as authorities vowed to ramp up fiscal support for the world's second-biggest economy. The move raised expectations that the central government is stepping up its fiscal spending amid mounting debt pressure on many local authorities. It's only the fourth such sale in the past 26 years, with the most recent one in 2020 when authorities issued 1 trillion yuan worth of those bonds to pay for pandemic response measures. A group of banks and securities firms in China help the Finance Ministry to sell bonds.

The meeting comes after data over the weekend showed a broad measure of credit in April shrinking for the first time. The government has sold bonds at a slower-than-expected pace this year. The Ministry of Finance didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting. The Financial Times reported earlier that the People's Bank of China has asked brokers for advice on pricing the sale of the first batch of the sovereign bonds. With assistance from Ran Li and Helen Sun. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

