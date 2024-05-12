Bhowanipur 75 Palli Released The Teaser For Upcoming 60Th-Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Durga Puja Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 10th May, 2024: Bhowanipur 75 Palli on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya released the teaser for upcoming 60th-anniversary Diamond Jubilee Durga Puja celebration. Bhowanipur 75 Palli is one of the eye catcher puja of the city for its innovative concept and celebration style and gateway to the south Kolkata Durga Pujo. This Puja is particularly famous for its unique style of pandals and also for the social work which the committee carries out throughout the year.



The teaser launch for the announcement of Diamond Jubilee Celebration was a grand affair held in the presence of this year's artists: Sri. Sanatan Dinda, Winner of World Body Painting Festival 2022 and Sri. Shib Shankar Das, Famous Theme Artist and was attended by Smt. Papiya Singh, Councillor; Sri. Ashim Basu, Councillor; Sri Subir Das, Club Secretary, Sri. Moloy Dey, General Secretary; Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Club Convenor; Sri. Bablu Singh, Working President Bhowanipur 75 Palli & many others. The teaser launch was followed by fireworks and stage performance by playback singer Sri. Jiten Kalwani & Smt. Poulumi Ghosh Dastidar.



Bhowanipur 75 Palli takes immense pride to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee with much opulence and creativity. The Committee has always tried to create a niche amongst all contemporary pujas by bringing about uniqueness through the concept and in the thought process that goes into the festivity like pandal creation, idol, ambience, safety and communal harmony. Bhowanipur 75 Palli has been known for its state of the art presentation over the years and hopefully this year will be even grander with the jugalbandi by both the renowned artists from Govt College of Art and Craft, Kolkata.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Subir Das, Club Secretary said, â€œAs we unveil the teaser of our Diamond jubilee year, we are filled with immense pride and joy. This year's celebration marks a significant milestone, and we're committed to making it grander and more unique than ever before. The teaser launch event, featuring the esteemed artists Sri. Sanatan Dinda and Sri. Shib Shankar Das, is just a taste of the magic we have planned. We invite everyone to join us in this momentous occasion and experience the spirit of Durga Puja with renewed fervor.â€ he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family, friends and sponsors to make it a grand success.

