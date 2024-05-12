New Projects In Babil Worth $975M

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the launch of new service projects in Babil province worth 1.276 trillion dinars [$975 million] during his visit on Thursday.

The projects include:



Comprehensive sewer, sanitation, and stormwater projects in the districts of Qassim, Hashimiyah, and Medhatiah, with a total budget of 364.5 billion dinars.

A comprehensive sewer, sanitation, and stormwater project in the district of Kifl, costing 134.2 billion dinars.

A road connecting the Basra-Baghdad expressway via Imam, Anana, and Ibrahimiya in the district of Hindiyah, costing 320 billion dinars.

Management and operation of Imam Sadiq Hospital by a specialized foreign company, with a budget of 60 million dollars. Implementation of the second phase of the large Hilla sewer project, costing 287 million dollars.

These projects aim to improve infrastructure and services in Babil province.

