US Did Not Rule Out Withholding More Military Support To Israel - Blinken

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 12 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that his country "has not ruled out withholding more military support to Israel's campaign against Hamas if Israel undertakes a major attack on Rafah."

"If Israel launches this major military operation into Rafah, then there are certain systems that we are not going to be supporting and supplying for that operation," Blinken told CBS's "Face the Nation." He did not elaborate.

Last week, the White House imposed a delay on the delivery of 3,500 bombs out of concern over the potential harm to civilians in Rafah, where many Gazans have sought shelter since the start of the fighting seven months ago.

Blinken said those are the only weapons that the United States has held back "at present." (end)

