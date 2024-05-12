Civil Defense Personnel Extinguish Bakery Fire In Ajloun

Ajloun, May 12 (Petra) -- Civil defense personnel in Ajloun governorate extinguished a fire that broke out in a bakery on Sunday evening.The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that security and civil defense teams moved to the site and extinguished the fire without any human casualties.He noted that the relevant authorities opened an investigation into the fire.

