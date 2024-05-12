GFJTU President Meets ILO Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) Khaled Fanatseh held a meeting with a delegation from the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Jordan on Sunday, addressing a number of issues of common interest and aspects of cooperation and coordination on future projects implemented by the ILO in various labor sectors.The meeting discussed the stages of work progress and steps to implement the new unified contract, which applies to workers in the private education sector, according to the collective agreement signed by the General Union of Private Education Workers, which included new clauses and practical steps towards protecting the labor rights of workers in the sector, in addition to the automation of the unified contract that regulates the relationship between the two parties and other labor gains.Fanatseh valued ILO efforts and role in establishing decent work standards and protecting workers' rights, expressing his appreciation to the team working on the two programs: "Decent Work for Women" and "Better Work", stressing at the same time, the GFJTU's determination to overcome the difficulties facing the implementation of the projects supported by the ILO and coordinate with various parties to overcome the challenges that hinder the progress of work.