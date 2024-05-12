What Is Happening In Gaza Is Tragedy, Genocide, Says UN Rapporteur

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, said that the Gaza Strip is witnessing a tragedy.Western countries are disturbed by the description of the situation in the Strip as "genocide," Euronews cited Albanese as saying on Sunday."How can we ignore what is happening in Gaza now? This is a tragedy," Albanese asked.She pointed to human rights violations in Gaza and the killing of 35,000 people by the occupation forces, including about 15,000 children.Albanese called on the international community to take action to stop the Israeli aggression and said, "I can say without hesitation that what is happening in Gaza is not a war but a genocide."