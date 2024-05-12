10 Israeli Officers, Soldiers Have Committed Suicide Since Oct 7, Says Israeli Newspaper

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- The Israeli newspaper Haaretz said on Sunday that 10 Israeli officers and soldiers have committed suicide since October 7, some of them during battles in the Gaza envelope settlements.Maariv newspaper reported that the deputy supervisor of the security system in the Israeli occupation army, Major General Yogav Bar Shechet, was wounded during clashes in the Zeitoun neighborhood in northern Gaza.

