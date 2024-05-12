My Trinidad: Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow – May 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Margaret Syne

A Month of Celebration!

What's inside? We are varied with our genre as usual this month. You can look at our Blade of Glory in Brian Lara, and a simple guess game of your favourite Calypsonians and their cricket songs. You take a trip back in time to a cocoa estate smart girl and the joy of being back in a Woolworth's store. You get a new perspective on the Soucouyant and aliens that made contact with an earthling. In addition, you get to meet Trinidad's own Breadfruit Man.

It is Indian Arrival Day in Trinidad on 30 May. There is an easy Indian sweet recipe you can make and enjoy! Most importantly, This Sunday is Mother's Day and we have the mysteries, a poem of a loving, hard-working mother and all the sacrifices. All interesting stories for your enjoyment. For your viewing pleasure, beautiful avifauna delivered to you from SW Trinidad.

May! What a marvellous month! Happy Indian Arrival Day to Trinidad and Tobago! Happy Mothers' Day to All Mothers, Grandmothers, and all who take on that responsibility!

My-Trinidad-May-2024

