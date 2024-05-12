Armenians Take To Yerevan Streets For Another Protest Led By Archbishop

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Anti-government protests under the leadership of religiousleaders continue in Armenia. Actions prepared in the backgroundwith the support of opposition supporters and clan members areorganized under the special leadership of clerics who have moreinfluence among the people in Armenian society.

Thus, another protest against the government will be held todayin Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the "Tavush for theMotherland" opposition movement, said at 18:30 that "a veryimportant rally will be held and there will be many importantmessages during the action." He invited all Armenians to theaction.

It should be noted that the protesters are against the borderdelimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also heldan action on May 12. Besides, 12 people were detained during theaction.

It should be recalled that on April 19, the eighth meeting ofthe State Commission on the delimitation of the state borderbetween the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia andthe Commission on the delimitation of the state border and bordersecurity between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic ofAzerbaijan was held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia the meeting, an agreement was reached on the return of 4villages of Gazakh occupied by Armenia (Baganis Ayrim, AshagiEskipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili villages) to Azerbaijan.