Kharkiv, Suburbs Under Russian Fire

Russian strikes pummeled the city of Kharkiv Sunday afternoon.

That's according to the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The invaders are launching strikes. Kharkiv and the suburbs: watch out!" the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 500 civilians remain in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region amid heavy hostilities in the area while the evacuation effort is still ongoing.