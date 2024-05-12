Umerov Tells Which Professions In Greatest Demand In Recruiting Centers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, 20 recruiting centers have been opened in Ukraine, with the most popular positions being drivers, mechanics, and drone operators.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview published on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Defense, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of the Defense Ministry reminded that there are already 20 recruiting centers in Ukraine, and new ones will be opened. The Ministry of Defense has identified a list of positions in the army that people can choose on their own.

“Drivers, mechanics, people who want to use drones, more civilian positions - they are in great demand,” Umerov said.

According to him, those interested can choose the desired position online or come to recruitment centers.

“We give people a choice so that they are not afraid to serve their country, so that they come to work: choose a profession, go through all the interviews and get a position that will work for the benefit of the state,” the minister said.

As reported, there are more than 2,000 positions available in recruitment centers for the Ukrainian army, and about 10,000 positions have been posted online by military units.