(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine knew in advance about Russia's plans to attack the Kharkiv region and informed the military leadership of Ukraine about them.

This was announced by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on the air of the telethon United News, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We can say that the enemy's actions in this area began according to a schedule that was known, about which the DIU informed all the necessary authorities, leadership and command,” Yusov said.

He noted that along with the Security and Defense Forces, special forces and special units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are fighting in the Kharkiv direction.

“Of course, the enemy is currently suffering heavy losses,” the DIU representative emphasized.

Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine call on invaders to surrender inregion

He noted that given the enemy's losses in this direction, which are already“significant and will only increase,” surrender or defection to Ukraine is a reasonable alternative for Russian soldiers.

As reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the situation in the Kharkiv region has significantly deteriorated, with fighting continuing in the border areas along the state border with Russia.