News 18 India Plans 5-Days Of Programming From Varanasi, Loktantra Ka Mahaparv, On PM Modi's Lok Sabha Nomination

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) News 18 India, the No.1 Hindi news channel, has lined up extensive programming including on-ground events, mega debates, exclusive interviews and interactive shows from Varanasi to cover PM Modi's visit to the city for filing his Lok Sabha nomination. The mega coverage - Loktantra Ka Mahaparv - is lined up from May 10 to May 14.



Commencing on May 10, News18 India will have its team of seasoned reporters and anchors stationed at ground zero, poised to provide viewers with real-time updates. Channel's popular evening shows like "Goonj" anchored by Rubika Liyaquat and "Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge" anchored by Aman Chopra will also telecast from Varanasi.



The reporters will conduct multiple interviews, and will gather public opinion on the on-going election. The channel will also be doing a special on-ground event on May 11.



As excitement mounts for Prime Minister Narender Modi's "Big Road Show" on May 13, News18 India will cover every moment of this much anticipated event. This will be followed by the coverage of the PM filling his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat on May 14. The channel will also telecast a special edition of its immensely popular show "Lapete Mein Netaji" anchored by Kishore Ajwani, direct from Varanasi.





Company :-PR Professionals

User :- Mansi Bhasin

Email :...

Mobile:- 9873870318