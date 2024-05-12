Kuwait Amb. Praises Bahrain's Efforts In Organizing Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed his heartfelt appreciation on Sunday, to the Kingdom of Bahrain for their efforts in organizing the Arab League Summit.

Kuwait supports all means to help Bahrain see this summit a success, said the ambassador in his remarks to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), as he heads the Kuwaiti delegation in the preparatory meeting of the Arab League's Economic and Social Council for the 33rd Arab Summit.

The Ambassador pointed to some of the important topics discussed during the meeting, including appointing a secretary general to oversee the development of joint social and economic cooperation among the Arab nations.

As well as finding an appropriate response to the economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation's aggression on Palestine, the meeting also discussed topics in the field of financial technology, digitization, and strategies to secure maritime trade in the Arab world.

He also assured that the summit will make decisions to reaffirm the stance of the Arab world and Kuwait with Palestine and its people and re-establish the independent state of Palestine according to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ambassador expressed his wishes to put a stop to this war, stressing that the unprecedented escalations, the countless international law violations and the failure of the International Community to intervene are only resulting in the continuous deaths of many innocent people. (end)

kna













MENAFN12052024000071011013ID1108203540