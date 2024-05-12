At Least 27 Killed, Others Missing Due To Floods Western Indonesia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (KUNA) - At least 27 people have been killed and many others are missing after flash floods hit western Indonesia.

The spokesman for the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency in West Sumatra, Ilham Wahab, said in a statement reported by the Indonesian News Agency (Antara) that the bodies were transported to hospitals. At the same time, coffins were sent to the families of the victims.

He also stated that the number of victims may rise as the process of identifying other victims continues, adding that the joint rescue team is continuing its search for other victims who are still missing.

Indonesia is exposed to landslides and floods during the rainy season. Last March, at least 26 people were found dead after landslides and floods struck West Sumatra. (end)

