36 Killed, 114 Injured During Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 12 (KUNA) -- The health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced the death of 63 Palestinians and the injury of 114 others in eight massacres committed by the occupation during the past 24 hours.

They said in a press statement that the number of victims of the aggression since the seventh of last October has risen to 35,034 martyrs and 78,755 injured.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted medical sources as saying that 18 martyrs and six wounded arrived at the Kuwaiti Hospital in the city of Rafah, south of Gaza Strip, in the past hours as a result of continued bombing of various areas of the city.

Thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee again, this time from Rafah towards the center of Gaza Strip, as a result of the occupation's bombing of the city. (end)

