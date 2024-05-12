Jordan To Participate In Japan's Para Athletics World Championships

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) - The national paralympic athletics team will leave Monday for the Japanese city of Kobe to participate in 11th edition of Para Athletics World Championships from 17-26 May.In a statement Sunday, Head of Jordan Paralympic Committee (JPC), Dr. Hussein Abu Al-Ruz, met with the team's delegation, wishing them success in achieving the "desired, positive" results in international tournaments.The team will participate with 3 athletes, as Ahmed Hindi will compete in the shot put contests, while Au'bi Asa'ad and Nabil Maqableh will engage in the 1500 meter race, according to the statement.Athlete Ahmed Hindi seeks to maintain his title for the 3rd time in a row after winning gold in the world championships that took place in Dubai in 2019 and Paris in 2023.While the two racers, Nabil Maqableh and Au'bi Asaad, are seeking to enhance their chances of participating in 2024 Paris Paralympics and improve their chances of qualifying to the competitions.