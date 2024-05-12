Two Killed By Lightning As Rains, Strong Winds Hit Telangana, Poll Preparations Affected

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Two persons were killed by lightning as rains, accompanied by strong winds, lashed parts of Telangana on Sunday.

Trees were uprooted and electricity poles fell at a few places due to strong winds.

The deaths were reported from Medak district, where a man and his grandson were killed. The deceased were identified as Sriramulu, 50, and Vishal, 11.

Five persons were injured in lightning strikes in the Adilabad district.

As electricity was disrupted in some towns and villages after poles collapsed due to strong winds in districts like Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Bhupalapally, the arrangements for Monday's polling were affected.

Kothaguda in Mahabubabad district received 9.25 cm of rainfall. Bhupalapally received 8.5 cm while Gorrakunta in Warangal district recorded 7.4 cm.

The rains also caused damage to the paddy stored at procurement centres.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy enquired about the damage caused by strong winds, rain, and lightning in several districts. He ordered the Collectors of the rain-hit districts and higher officials to be on high alert as the Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) has warned of heavy rains.

The CM asked the officials concerned to take appropriate action in the areas which bore the brunt of the rains.

He expressed grief over the incident in which two people succumbed to lightning at Pedda Shankarampeta mandal in Medak district and said that the government will extend support to the families of the victims.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to provide better treatment to the injured in the lightning incidents.

He assured the farmers not to worry if their paddy stocks get wet due to rains at the procurement centres. Officials have been asked to buy the paddy with moisture content, piled up in the procurement centres.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for certain parts of the state. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning, in several districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on May 13.